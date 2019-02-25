Beckhams share photographs from family ski trip

David Beckham has shared a series of photographs showing him enjoying a ski trip with his children.

David Beckham has shared a series of photographs showing him enjoying a ski trip with his children.

The images posted on Instagram show the former football star on the slopes with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

In one he is hugging a smiling Harper, who is clad in a woolly hat and sunglasses. Others in the photo series show him with his arms around his sons’ shoulders.

“Fun Family times and great memories,” he captioned the post.

Beckham’s wife Victoria has also shared some images from the trip with her followers on the site.

“Fun day in the sun!! Kisses from us x,” she said.

Press Association