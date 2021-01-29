Bebo is making a comeback next month

Teenagers of the 2000s in for a major throwback as the infamous social networking site Bebo is re-launching this February.

The much-loved site that had teenagers in Ireland ‘giving the luv’, rating friends in the top 16 and fighting over who was their ‘other half’ is making a comeback.

Known by many in Ireland as their first introduction to social media, the domain bebo.com has announced it will be coming back as a “brand new social network” in February 2021.

On the homepage of the site, it currently reads: “Coming soon. Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network. We are currently in private beta. If you've been invited please enter the password below.”

However, to some people’s disappointment and to others delight, it added: “PLEASE NOTE: All old data and photos were lost many years ago and are not recoverable. Sorry.”

The website folded into bankruptcy in 2013 but was bought by Amazon through Twitch Interactive in 2019.

Irish Twitter users have taken to the site to share their thoughts on the news of Bebo re-launching, with many saying it was not what they expected 2021 to bring.

One user wrote: “Who wants to be my other half on Bebo.”

I can't remember there ever being a whole lot of nastiness on Bebo although a decade or so on we've probably all gone too far down the rabbit hole and it too will become a festering cesspit of pub bores roaring half-arsed nonsense — Mark O'Brien (@markjsobrien) January 29, 2021

While another said: “I’m cracked up at the idea of bebo coming back. The passive aggressiveness of moving around your Top 16 depending on who pissed you off that week!”

Does the return of bebo mean the return of :L — :L (@fuckyeats) January 29, 2021

And a third commented: “I always wondered if #Bebo would try to make a comeback in the modern social media era. 11 year old me LIVED for sharing music videos on the flash box back in the day.”

