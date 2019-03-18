Bear Grylls to star in ‘groundbreaking’ interactive show

Bear Grylls is set to star in a new interactive show that will give viewers control over his adventures.

The TV star said the Netflix series – entitled You Vs Wild – would be “a journey unlike any I’ve ever embarked on before”.

The programme will give viewers “the power to control which decision Bear Grylls makes as he climbs towering mountains, enters dense jungles, and dives headfirst into You Vs Wild”, Netflix said.

The streaming service called the adventure series “groundbreaking”.

Grylls said on Twitter: “This is going to be a journey unlike any I’ve EVER embarked on before.

“I need YOU to think ahead, choose wisely, and most importantly, never give up.”

The programme is being launched in April.

Press Association