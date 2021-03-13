Bear Grylls and Prue Leith appear in Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Bear Grylls, Prue Leith and Dermot O’Leary have starred in a sketch on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The famous faces appeared alongside Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in a skit in the latest instalment of regular feature Double Trouble.

TV presenter Vernon Kay and singer Ronan Keating also appeared in the clip.

Expand Close Prue Leith (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prue Leith (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The sketch sees the celebrity take refuge in a safe house while evil clones of the celebrities attempt to track them down.

In the sketch, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is nursing an injury inside the safe house.

She said she had a “salsa accident”, adding: “I slipped on some diced tomatoes.”

The celebrities were tracked down by their clones in the clip and discover their location after McPartlin orders a takeaway.

Kay attempts to break into the house by smashing a window, however Great British Bake Off judge Leith attacks him using a rolling pin.

Now that was one shell of an End Of The Show Show. Big up to this nautical (but nice) bunch @antanddec 🌊#SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/hAzhTy8jLg — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 13, 2021

The clip ended with McPartlin’s clone managing to switch places with him, unbeknownst to the others in the safe house.

The programme also saw rock band Kaiser Chiefs perform their hit Ruby, while members of the virtual audience tried to remember the song’s lyrics.

Sea shanty singer Nathan Evans also performed his Wellerman song with McPartlin and Donnelly.

Comedian Lee Mack took part in a version of BBC panel show Would I Lie To You? during the programme.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

PA Media