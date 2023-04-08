Bear Brook season 2: the convicted killer who denies his taped confession

‘True crime has to be more than simply entertainment’, argues the podcast’s creator

Sharon Johnson could do things that seemed out of reach to her friends, who viewed her with equal parts admiration and fascination. She was a young mother. An engineer. She was loved. In 1988, in the woods of New Hampshire, she was stabbed and strangled. She was seven months pregnant.

Of the three men charged, only 19-year-old Jason Carroll was convicted and sentenced to life. The evidence against him was straightforward: his own taped confession. For years, he has maintained it was a lie, and that he is innocent.

Is it possible to uncover the truth more than 30 years later? There are two questions at the heart of Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story, and only one of them is to do with Carroll’s guilt or innocence. The second concerns the ownership of truth. Who is entitled to tell whose story? What happens when an official narrative is challenged by new storytellers?

Bear Brook’s reporting of Jason Carroll’s case shares similar concerns with Gilbert King’s Bone Valley podcast: both explore what happens when the law digs its heels in, refusing to accept the possibility that justice was ill served.

Jason Moon, creator of Bear Brook, is no stranger to cold cases. Long before he had ever heard of Jason Carroll, there was another man, other murders, other grieving families.

The story begins in 1985, when kids playing in the Bear Brook woods near Allenstown, New Hampshire, kicked over a discarded oil drum. When a hunter later looked inside it, he found two bodies. Not only did police fail to name any suspects, they were also unable to identify the victims, a woman and a little girl, presumed to be mother and daughter. In a murder case, the priority is to identify the victims, so when that doesn’t happen, the odds of successfully identifying the killer shrivel. The two remained unknown, the case went cold.

Fifteen years later, the bodies of two more girls were found, packed into a second barrel in undergrowth overlooked during the initial investigation. These two were not identified either, and the mystery, once more, remained unsolved.

In 2009, the file was handed over to a cold case unit that teamed up with the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When a press conference was announced to share new results of radioisotope testing on the victims’ remains six years later, New Hampshire Public Radio journalist Jason Moon decided to go along.

A scientific process usually reserved for geologists, isotope testing of human teeth and hair can provide approximate locations where a person likely spent a significant portion of their life.

Jason Moon, host of the Bear Brook podcast

Moon didn’t know much about the case, he tells the Irish Independent; his interest was piqued by the science. “I thought the isotope technique they were describing was so fascinating. It seemed like magic to me. So this all began as an idea to do a story about that: local cold case benefits from cutting-edge forensic science. But then I spoke with Ronda Randall, the amateur investigator/web sleuth/genealogist who had made it her personal mission to investigate the case for years, and I became fascinated by her too. She was a window into this subculture of people who put thousands of hours of work into trying to solve mysteries like these. It was around then I started to realise this was a bigger story.”

That “bigger story” became Bear Brook Season 1, New Hampshire Public Radio’s 10-episode podcast which has clocked up 21 million downloads and changed how murders are investigated. Yet while that 2015 press conference essentially announced the first lead in the case in decades, it would be another three years before the podcast launched.

“I still had my normal reporting duties to attend to, and so work on Bear Brook came in fits and starts,” Moon explains. “There were absolutely moments where it seemed like it would never amount to anything. In fact, I’d say that’s how I felt the majority of the time — until sometime in early 2018, when my station took a big gamble and allowed me to work on the project full-time.”

In the absence of witnesses or missing persons’ reports, it’s highly unlikely the Bear Brook murders would have been solved without cutting-edge forensics and genetic genealogy, not to mention the dogged labour of civilian sleuths such as researcher and librarian Rebekah Heath. An early listener to the podcast, she had been privately working on the Bear Brook identities for years, and got involved in tracking down new leads.

When Season 1 aired, Moon was inundated with suggestions for new shows. Its success ensured he no longer had to scrabble about for time, instead having the luxury of being choosy about which stories to go after. He came across Jason Carroll’s when he heard through the grapevine that the Undisclosed podcast was going to New Hampshire to reinvestigate a cold case in support of someone claiming to be wrongfully convicted.

Moon’s experience in reporting had made him think a lot about the impact of true-crime media on the real world, so this new case “seemed like an interesting opportunity to watch that play out in real time. That was the first spark of interest.”

Carroll’s story is one about the power of words on tape. The team investigating Sharon Johnson’s murder in 1988 believed her husband Ken Johnson paid Jason Carroll and a man called Tony Pfaff to murder his wife as he looked on. In the absence of physical evidence, the prosecution’s case hinged on confessions by Carroll and Pfaff, both of whom later recanted.

During Carroll’s emotional confession, one of the police officers in the room is his mother. She wasn’t there in her official capacity, but hearing her berate and beg her confused and frightened son is hard to listen to.

Ultimately, the charges against Johnson were dropped, Pfaff was acquitted, and Carroll alone was convicted. A modern understanding of confessions knows that, for reasons including coercion and police pressure, people confess to things they didn’t do. In America, more than 1,000 people found guilty of murder have been exonerated since 1989, with over a quarter of those cases involving false confessions.

With wrongful convictions, prisoners often refuse to admit guilt even when doing so might benefit them. Moon views this “parolee’s dilemma” as a symptom of wrongful convictions. “I don’t know if the parole board rules are the place to look for the solution. Our time and effort is probably better spent making changes to the system that we know will lead to fewer wrongful convictions — of which there are plenty.”

Thanks in large part to the efforts of his younger sister, Carroll’s case was taken up the New England Innocence Project. Last November, Carroll was denied early parole, but Moon expects developments in the case this year.

Moon also interviews friends and relatives of the victim. “I do not believe Jason Carroll deserves the right to be freed,” Sharon Johnson’s daughter Melanie tells him. “Why does he deserve a life, not my mother?”

The undertow of Carroll’s story is the idea that truth is subjective, and thus inherently at odds with the justice system. “That’s one of the questions I’d love listeners to leave with at the end of the series,” Moon says. “Can it be resolved? I don’t know.

But I’d argue being more aware of that tension is a good thing. More humility about what we can and can’t know for certain might lead to fewer convictions — but it would also lead to fewer wrongful ones. What makes it particularly difficult in this case is that it’s largely about what people say — in interrogations and court testimony — as opposed to scientifically observable physical evidence.”

He adds: “I definitely wanted to avoid a good/bad dichotomy in this story… I can’t say for sure whether Jason Carroll is guilty or wrongfully convicted, so I don’t want to signal to the listener how I think they should feel about him.”

Both seasons of Bear Brook are remarkable feats of long-form investigative journalism, aided by visual content such as timelines, lists of facts and maps on bearbrookpodcast.com. Moon tells these jagged, heartbreaking stories with compassion and clarity.

“For me, a crime narrative documentary needs to have something broader to say about systems or society,” he says. “It’s not enough to simply relive the twists and turns of an interesting case. Especially when I think about interviewing victims or their relatives.”

I hope he’s predicting the future of the entire true crime podcasting industry when he adds, “it has to be more than simply entertainment.”