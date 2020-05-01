BBC’s The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories receives more than 1,200 complaints

The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories is hosted by Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)

The BBC has received 1,216 complaints over its programme The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories.

Presented by Fred Sirieix and Dr Zoe Williams, the Horizon special saw 20 diners invited to eat a meal, while a team burned off every calorie consumed in a secret on-site gym.

The complaints were made on the grounds that viewers “felt the programme presented an unhealthy approach to food and calorie intake”.

According to the BBC, the episode was based on recent scientific research, suggesting that when we are shown the amount of exercise required to burn calories, we choose to eat up to 20% less food.

The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories first aired on April 20.

PA Media