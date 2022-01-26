BBC’s Morning Live announces presenting line-up ahead of Manchester move

Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox and Sam Quek are to join BBC’s Morning Live as permanent presenters ahead of the show’s move to Manchester.

The trio will appear alongside current co-hosts Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones as the daytime show prepares to broadcast from Manchester City Centre from February 21 as part of the BBC’s plan to “better reflect” all parts of the UK.

The new line-up will present the BBC One show daily in alternating pairings, with former Crimewatch host Rav Wilding also remaining a regular face on the programme.

Former Olympic hockey player Quek said: “I’m excited as we’ll be four female presenters who all hail from the North West.

“It’s like a northern powerhouse of women on TV every weekday morning! I’m from The Wirral and I’m so pleased that the move means we’ll be able to travel to not only Manchester, but other places like Liverpool and Leeds.

“We’ll be able to bring viewers a feeling for what’s going on around the UK.”

Cox, who is also a BBC Radio 2 presenter, said: “Mancunians have a real sense of community spirit and that’s what Morning Live’s all about.

“We want to be like a knowledgeable friend to our viewers – that mate who’s good for a chat and a laugh over a brew but always offers great advice.

“One of the best things about the relocation for me is that I’ll be able to meet my mum for breakfast after I finish work on the show.”

We are moving!!



From next month we will have a new home in Manchester. 😍



We can't wait. 😃#MorningLive pic.twitter.com/IqkFrlugC8 — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) January 26, 2022

Girls Aloud singer Walsh said she loves the Morning Live team and is excited for the show’s relocation as she feels Manchester is a “brilliant city”.

The daytime show welcomes a variety of guests and discusses entertaining and topical subjects five days a week.

Its relocation from London to Manchester was announced last year as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans to ensure the broadcaster better serves and reflects communities throughout the country.

Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC’s head of daytime and early peak, said: “Telling stories that authentically reflect the concerns and interests of viewers from across the whole of the UK has played a huge part in the incredible success of Morning Live, and the move to our new home in Manchester will give us scope to give voice to an even wider range of communities.”

The show will also continue to feature a variety of experts in different fields, including Dr Xand van Tulleken, Dr Punam Krishan, Jacqui Joseph, Dr Rupy Aujla and Dom Littlewood.

Anna Haugh, Will Kirk, Wayne Perrey, Janette Manrara, Mark Lane and James Greenwood will also continue to bring their insight to the show.

– Morning Live broadcasts Monday-Friday on BBC One at 9.15am.