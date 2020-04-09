BBC to release new podcast based on the Tracy Beaker children’s books

The books were written by Jacqueline Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The BBC is set to release a re-imagining of the Tracy Beaker books in the form of a podcast.

The series, which was written by Dame Jacqueline Wilson and has previously been turned into a television programme, follows the life of a young girl growing up in care.

The podcast offers a “fresh new adaptation” of the story, according to the BBC.

Helen Bullough, the BBC’s head of children’s in-house production, said: “Whether listeners are discovering Tracy Beaker for the first time or revisiting a childhood classic, her story is timeless.

“Feisty but with a heart of gold, we hope audiences enjoy Tracy’s adventures and the havoc she causes along the way.”

Tracy will be played by Macy-Blossom Tench, who is making her acting debut in the podcast.

Five episodes of the Tracy Beaker Podcast will be made available on BBC Sounds on April 11, with more to follow in subsequent weeks.

