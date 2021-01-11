BBC to celebrate musicals with series of special programmes

The BBC has unveiled a series of programmes to celebrate musicals.

While theatres remain closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions the programmes will broadcast hit songs and performances from the world of musical theatre.

BBC Radio 2 will host three days of programming about musicals, while further shows will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Four and iPlayer.

Expand Close Elaine Paige (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elaine Paige (Ian West/PA)

Radio 2 presenter and West End star Elaine Paige said: “Musicals are such a huge part of my life – as they are for so many of my friends and colleagues – so to be unable to perform or go to the theatre for most of last year was devastating to us all.

“Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals is a way for us all to come together, to be uplifted and sing out loud to the world’s best show tunes.”

Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals will run from January 29-31.

The series of programmes will end on January 31 with a special show hosted by Sheridan Smith from the London Palladium.

Smith said: “With so many amazing performers we’re going to hopefully bring some joy to all those at home, with the best songs to help lift the spirits in these very difficult times.”

The programme will also be shown on BBC One in February.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “2020 left a gaping hole in the lives of musical theatre lovers with the shows being closed due to the pandemic.”

She added: “I truly hope our programming will help to lift the spirits and capture the joy and elation that only these wonderful songs and performers can bring.”

PA Media