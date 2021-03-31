BBC to broadcast Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter Sunday service

The BBC is to broadcast the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter Sunday service, the Church of England announced.

Justin Welby’s service will be broadcast across BBC television and local and national radio.

At 10am on Sunday, BBC One viewers will be able to watch a live Eucharist from Canterbury.

The archbishop will call on Christians to share 'good news and change for the world' (Jonathan Brady/PA)



BBC Radio 4 will also feature a Eucharist at 8.10am, while BBC Radio 3 will broadcast live from Manchester Cathedral at 3pm for a Festal Choral Evensong.

In his sermon, the archbishop will call on Christians not only to be “disciples of private hope” but to share “good news and change for the world”, the Church of England said in a statement.

The services will also be shared on the Church of England’s digital platforms.

The Government previously announced that small choirs will be able to perform in churches in England for Palm Sunday and Easter services.

Sizes of congregations in England depend on the space available in the grounds, and religious authorities must conduct a risk assessment to ensure households can be socially distanced.

