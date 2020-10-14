BBC to air drama telling the story of Jimmy Savile’s life

The BBC is to air a new drama tracing the life of Jimmy Saville.

The mini-series, titled The Reckoning, will tell the story of how the disgraced entertainer came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television.

It will also focus on Savile’s years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims.

Executive producer Jeff Pope said: “I think this is a story that has to be told.

“We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation.”

The series will air on BBC One.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC drama, said: “The story of Jimmy Savile is one of the most emotive and troubling of our times.

“We do not intend to sensationalise these crimes but to give voice to his victims.

“We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place.

“Drama has the ability to tackle sensitive real life subjects and consider the impact of a crime on its survivors and what lessons can be learnt to stop this ever happening again.”

Savile died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

A 2016 report into his abuse found staff at the BBC, who employed Savile for many years, missed numerous opportunities to stop him.

Casting for the series, which has been written by Neil McKay, will be announced at a later date.

