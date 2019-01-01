The BBC rang in 2019 by sharing a sneak peek at forthcoming new series of programmes including Killing Eve, Poldark and Call The Midwife.

BBC shares look at 2019 dramas including Killing Eve and Baptiste

The one-minute teaser trailer was unveiled on social media, captioned: “If you thought 2018 was good, wait until you see what we’ve got in store for 2019.”

Jodie Comer is seen laughing as the evil Villanelle from Killing Eve, while there are also glimpses of duelling in Poldark and the midwives at Nonnatus House.

If you thought 2018 was good, wait until you see what we've got in store for 2019 💥



Drama on BBC. Get obsessed. pic.twitter.com/bPzd9i2QjQ — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 1, 2019

Other returning shows highlighted include Luther, Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty.

The clip also offers a first glimpse of Tcheky Karyo in the upcoming spin-off of The Missing.

The actor is reprising the role of investigator Julien Baptiste in Baptiste.

The trailer ends with the words: “BBC drama. Get obsessed.”

