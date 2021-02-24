BBC sets out diversity targets including apprenticeship boost

The BBC has set out its diversity and inclusion plans (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC has set out how it plans to meet the diversity and inclusion workforce targets it announced last year.

The broadcaster’s 2021-23 plan, which comes after a review, details proposals to increase entry-level opportunities, overhaul recruitment and tackle “non-inclusive behaviours” amongst its staff.

It also includes a “significant boost” to the number of apprenticeship spots offered each year.

🏳ï¸â🌈 Our diversity plan includes the 50:20:12 targets, plans for increasing numbers of staff who are open about their LGBTQ+ identity as well as socio-economic diversity.



Read the plan in full here - https://t.co/yhNqLMCY8Z pic.twitter.com/kgx3ZONWQS — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 24, 2021

Director-general Tim Davie announced in September during his introductory speech that the broadcaster’s workforce would in the next three to five years become 50% women, at least 20% Bame and at least 12% disabled.

According to the BBC, the “ambitious plans” will make it “the most inclusive and diverse workforce in the media sector”.

The measures also include the introduction of “inclusive behaviour training” and a “toolkit” to improve listening and decision making.

Mr Davie said: “We must, from top to bottom, represent the audiences we serve. We have made some big improvements, but we want and need to go further.

“This plan will ensure we are a modern, progressive, welcoming organisation where our staff are supported to deliver outstanding creative work and background is no barrier.

“Having the right mix of people, ideas and experiences at the BBC will mean we continue to provide world-class content for everybody.”

Anne Foster, who leads the BBC’s workforce diversity and inclusion team, said: “I am passionate about working to create a BBC that reflects the diversity of the UK and is somewhere people feel proud to work.

“Every aspect of our plans are shaped by extensive consultation with staff to ensure we can lay a strong foundation for a modern, transformed BBC.”

PA Media