BBC presenters lip sync in charity challenge

BBC news and sports presenters put their acting skills to the test for a special Children In Need edition of musical guessing game I Can See Your Voice.

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell, newsreader Kate Silverton and Final Score host Jason Mohammad each performed a lip sync rendition of a classic song.

The BBC One gameshow’s usual celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, along with their special guest Pudsey Bear, had to guess which two presenters were performing to their own voice recording and who was miming to someone else’s vocals.

After a lively rendition of Olly Murs’ Dance With Me Tonight, Bushell was voted as the imposter singer by the panel.

Holden had a gut feeling Bushell could not sing, while Carr thought the lipsync was “kind of perfect”, adding: “He put so much into it, so entertaining, but also his eyes were terrified throughout”.

Hammond disagreed, adding: “I just feel in love with him, and I really do believe that that voice went with his face to be honest, I think he can sing.”

Silverton belted out in best lip-synced fashion Fever by Peggy Lee, with Carr describing her voice as “pretty spectacular”.

Hammond added: “She’s been on Strictly as well. News, dance and she’s got the voice as well.”

Welsh presenter Mohammad sang to The Wonder Of You by Elvis Presley, but his performance was not believed by Hammond who said: “This is Children In Need but I feel that that performance was in need of some help, unfortunately. There was a point where he missed some of the vocals.”

The show’s host comedian Paddy McGuinness disagreed and said he loved Mohammad’s performance and Carr also believed it was the sports presenter’s real voice.

Finally, the panel decided they thought Bushell was the presenter who could not sing and he then got to perform a second number, Don’t You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia, which confirmed that they were indeed correct.

McGuinness joked: “I don’t think this word is used enough on telly but that was harrowing.”

Bushell said: “I do apologise, but you could have heard beautiful Kate or Jason sing if you had picked them instead.”

Children In Need announced after the segment on their charity fundraising night that £20,403,012 had been donated so far.