BBC presenter Dan Walker: It’s awkward having people know how much I earn

BBC presenter Dan Walker has said it is “awkward” for people to know how much he earns since the BBC started publishing the pay of its top stars.

The TV host was revealed to earn between £220,000 and £229,999 for his roles on BBC Breakfast and Football Focus.

The 41-year-old is also set to front a new gameshow for the corporation, titled Chase The Case.

Dan Walker admitted it was ‘awkward’ having people know how much he earns as a BBC presenter (Ian West/PA Wire)

Walker said working for the BBC is “brilliant” but admitted having his salary released to the public was uncomfortable.

He told the Press Association: “I totally understand the way that the BBC works and I can appreciate the pressure that they’re under, and the licence fee is under more scrutiny than it’s ever been under.

“I still think working for the BBC is brilliant and the BBC are a fantastic organisation, and they provide value for money. But I’d be lying if I told you it’s not awkward for people to know how much you earn.”

When the list of the BBC’s top earners was released in July, it emerged the top 10 was dominated by men, with Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker overtaking DJ Chris Evans at the top.

Dan Walker presents BBC Breakfast and Football Focus (John Walton/PA)

Former England international footballer Lineker takes home between £1.75 million and £1,759,999.

Walker’s breakfast show co-host, Louise Minchin, did not make the list, which only contains stars earning more than £150,000 in 2017/18.

Walker, 41, said he is paid the same as Minchin for the BBC Breakfast job and he only made the list because he has two jobs.

He said: “I do think it’s important to say as well that, I’m proud of the fact that we do have equal pay at BBC Breakfast, I’ve always earned the same amounts as Louise, whatever the various papers have said.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker is the BBC’s top earning star (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The reason I’m higher up the (pay) list is because I’ve got two jobs. So I think that’s really important and that’s something which is important to me, it’s as important to me as it is to Louise and Naga (Munchetty, another BBC Breakfast host) and the others.

“There’s still work to be done across the BBC. But they are trying their best to address it, and you’re right to bring it up, because it is an important issue.”

Walker, a father of three, added he wanted his two daughters to, “grow up in a world where they’re valued for the work they put in in the same way that a man is. I think that’s important”.

Chase The Case starts on BBC One from Monday, September 17.

