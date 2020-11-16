BBC One ‘goes down’ as channel experiences technical difficulties

BBC One is down, viewers have reported (PA)

BBC One has suffered technical issues during an episode of Panorama.

Viewers tuning in to the channel on Monday evening were met with a red screen stating: “We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.”

2020 has claimed BBC One — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 16, 2020

The channel’s announcer said “We are having quite a night of it”.

They added: “We are working very hard to get our programmes back on air.”

Viewers shared pictures of the screen on social media.

Good Morning Britain host and former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid joked: “2020 has claimed BBC One.”

At the end of Panorama, the announcer said: “Well, do accept our apologies for the problems we had bringing you tonight’s Panorama on BBC One.”

EastEnders started at 8.15pm, which was 10 minutes late.

PA Media