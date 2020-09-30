BBC makes U-turn on Red Button decision

The BBC has reversed its decision to end its Red Button text services.

The broadcaster had planned to remove the service, citing financial pressures.

Following criticism that the move would affect the elderly, people with disabilities and those without online access, it has suspended the plan.

It now says it will keep local, national and international news, the main sport headlines, stories, fixtures and results, and weather forecasts on the service.

Dan Taylor-Watt, director of product for BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, wrote in a BBC blog: “I’m pleased to let you know that we have found a way to keep the most valued text and data elements of the Red Button service.

“This means you will continue to be able to access local, national and international news headlines and stories, main sport headlines and stories, sport fixtures and results, as well as weather forecasts.

“To enable the continuation of the most valued text and data elements of the service, we are having to find ways to reduce cost and complexity elsewhere.”

Changes from mid-2021 include no longer providing Lottery results, English regional sport pages and individual sports’ headlines, except for football and those on the main sport pages, through the Red Button.

Red Button video streams for the likes of Wimbledon and Glastonbury will not be affected by the change.

