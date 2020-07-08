BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 unite for simultaneous short film broadcast

The BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have joined forces for the first time to broadcast a short film simultaneously across their major channels.

Some 21 services broadcast the film, titled Our Stories, at 9pm on Wednesday in a celebration of the role broadcasters have played in bringing people together before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the first time UK public service broadcasters (PSBs) have worked together in this manner.

On BBC One, the announcer introduced the short film, saying: “TV history is about to happen in a moment. Four broadcasters together with one important message.”

The two-minute film featured the message that “our stories are your stories”, and was created by Uncommon Creative Studio and directed by Sam Walker through Pulse Films.

Viewers were taken on a road trip around the UK, through fields, Cornish coastlines, factory floors and London estates to the Angel of the North and the Royal Academy gallery.

Screens such as televisions, tablets and mobile phones featured in these locations showing programmes from recent years.

Among these were the BBC’s Blue Planet II, Fleabag and Strictly Come Dancing, ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, This Morning and Quiz, and Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and Derry Girls.

Channel 5 also featured with The Yorkshire Vet, Cruising With Jane McDonald and New Lives In The Wild With Ben Fogle.

The film finished with the message: “This is the story of everything we’ve done. And everything we could be. This is us. This is who we are. Our stories are your stories.”

Afterwards, another BBC announcer added: “A special moment there across all broadcasters in the UK, showing that your lives and your stories truly influence everything we do.”

The film will play across all participating channels throughout the month.

