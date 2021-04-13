| 7.5°C Dublin

BBC confirms rescheduled timing of MasterChef final

Tom Rhodes, Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole compete to be crowned champion in the episode.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present the MasterChef final (BBC/PA) Expand

Close

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present the MasterChef final (BBC/PA)

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present the MasterChef final (BBC/PA)

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present the MasterChef final (BBC/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

The final of BBC One’s MasterChef will air on Wednesday night after being postponed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The final episode of the popular cooking series was due to be broadcast on Friday but the BBC suspended its schedule across BBC One, BBC Two and the News channel to air segments about the senior royal who died aged 99.

It will now be shown at 8pm on BBC One.

Tom Rhodes, Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole will compete to be crowned champion in the episode.

Announcing the new air date, the BBC Press Office wrote on Twitter: “The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on
@BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace.”

The BBC has received more than 100,000 complaints about its coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh after it cleared its schedules to cover the story, according to The Sun.

Entertainment Newsletter

From film and book reviews to music features and the best of TV and theatre, entertainment has you covered. Every Monday.

This field is required

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy