BBC Children In Need reveals new presenters for 2020

Sports presenter Alex Scott, comedian Chris Ramsey and actor Stephen Mangan are to make their debuts presenting BBC Children In Need this November.

They will join returning host Mel Giedroyc to front the annual fundraiser for disadvantaged children.

Former England footballer Scott was recently touted as Sue Barker’s replacement as host of A Question Of Sport.

Expand Close Chris Ramsey (Lia Toby/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chris Ramsey (Lia Toby/PA)

She said: “It feels so surreal to be a presenter on BBC Children In Need – it’s a complete honour. It has been a show which I have grown up with, so to be joining the presenting line-up is amazing.

“I don’t think a little eight-year-old Alex watching at home all those years ago would have ever dreamed that one day she could be presenting it.

“It goes to show that anything can happen, no matter your circumstances or background – never stop dreaming. It’s going to be a great show, for an incredible cause, so see everyone on 13th November.”

Ramsey said: “BBC Children In Need is a national institution and the show is an amazing night for an incredible cause.

“When they asked me to be involved in the show I assumed I’d be dressed up as Pudsey or something but they actually want me to be on the presenting team.

“It‘s a huge honour and I’m looking forward to helping to raise huge amounts of money and also not sweating as much as I would have in the Pudsey costume.”

Expand Close Stephen Mangan (Matt Crossick/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Mangan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mangan said: “I could not be more honoured to be part of this year’s BBC Children In Need, especially during such difficult times.

“BBC Children In Need is an incredibly important institution and this year more than ever we need to get together to do all we can to help disadvantaged children.”

It comes after BBC Children In Need teamed up with Comic Relief for The Big Night In in April.

The telethon, an early response to the coronavirus pandemic, raised a total of £67,110,010 for charity, with a match-pledge by the Government.

This year’s BBC Children In Need show airs from 7pm on November 13 on BBC One.

More details about the night will be announced in due course.

PA Media