BBC cancels The Greatest Dancer after two series

The BBC has cancelled The Greatest Dancer after two series, the broadcaster has announced.

The talent show, which featured a judging panel of Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall, had reportedly struggled in the ratings for the primetime Saturday slot.

Confirming the programme would not be returning, a BBC spokesman said: “Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One.”

The Greatest Dancer was created by Simon Cowell’s Syco production company and launched in January 2019, returning for a second series earlier this year.

It was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo with the four judges named “dance captains”.

Winners earned £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Latin and ballroom duo Michael and Jowita were the most recent winners of the show.

The Sun first reported news of the show’s cancellation.

