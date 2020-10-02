BBC Breakfast celebrates 20th birthday by sharing archive videos

The BBC has celebrated the 20th birthday of its Breakfast news programme by sharing a series of throwback videos and images from the last two decades.

The video featured current and former presenters including Susanna Reid, Bill Turnbull, Steph McGovern, Louise Minchin and Charlie Stayt.

It also included footage of sport correspondent Mike Bushell slipping and submerging himself underwater in a swimming pool.

The journalist appeared to miss a step in a swimming pool while he was conducting an interview.

The video also included footage of presenter Dan Walker with the programme’s famous red sofa on the seafront in Llandudno, north Wales.

BBC Breakfast also shared an image of current presenter Dan Walker being held above the head of former world’s strongest man Eddie Hall.

Many moments before necessary social distancing. We are missing having guests on the #BBCBreakfast red sofa 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/koAgBJY6fv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 2, 2020

Another picture posted on Twitter showed Naga Munchetty and Jon Kay sitting together on an oversized deck chair.

A post from the news programme’s official page said: “We’re celebrating a bit of an anniversary today – it’s 20 years since BBC Breakfast as we know it today, was broadcast on television.”

BBC Breakfast launched in 2000 with presenters including Jeremy Bowen and Sophie Raworth.

At the time of its launch, Raworth told the BBC: “Viewers will notice a real difference throughout the show – the new set looks and feels warmer and more welcoming and the programme itself has broader appeal.”

BBC Breakfast was originally filmed in London, however in 2012 it was moved to Salford.

PA Media