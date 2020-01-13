At least two thirds of BBC staff could eventually be based outside of London, director-general Tony Hall has said.

BBC boss would like two thirds of staff outside London by 2027

Half of BBC staff are currently outside of the capital.

But, writing in the Financial Times, the BBC chief said that “by 2027 I hope at least two thirds of the BBC will be outside the capital”.

Lord Hall is expected to outline his vision to staff on Wednesday.

BBC director-general Tony Hall (Ben Stansall/PA)

He also penned a defence of the BBC after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “looking at” abolishing the licence fee.

He described the broadcaster as a “priceless asset”.

“At home, the role of the BBC is hotly debated,” he said. “Yet we are the envy of the world.”

And he wrote: “If Britain did not already have a media brand capable of exporting our creative strength to the world, we would be desperate to build one.”

Boris Johnson said he is ‘looking at’ abolishing the licence fee (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The “BBC helps UK trade” and is a “powerful global brand for Britain”, he said.

Broadcaster Samira Ahmed recently won her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC, with the corporation facing dozens more cases.

“We must work with our staff to resolve outstanding pay issues and make the BBC the best place to work,” Lord Hall said.

He wrote that the BBC was “the single biggest investor in original British content”, with every £1 spent generating £2 for the UK economy.

