BBC and Hulu announce release date for television adaption of Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations with Friends’

The long-awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Conversations with Friends is set to hit TV screens from May 15.

American streaming service Hulu and the BBC have announced that the show will air on the third Sunday in May, while RTÉ, which will also has rights to the drama, has not announced a release date yet.

Hulu and the BBC have released a new trailer for the mini-series.

The same team that produced Sally Rooney's hit TV series Normal People is back with the highly anticipated follow-up.

The BBC Three drama will follow two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, as they forge a strange and unexpected connection with married couple Melissa and Nick.

The 21-year-old college student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, and her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi, portrayed by Sasha Lane, broke up three years ago but remain close friends who perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

At one of their shows, they meet writer Melissa, played by Sex Education star Jemima Kirke, and start to spend time with her and her actor husband Nick, portrayed by Joe Alwyn.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on a secret affair which tests the bonds among the friendships and relationships within the group.

The drama series will be directed by Irish film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and produced by Element Pictures for BBC Three.

Conversations With Friends, which was Rooney’s debut novel, was published in 2017.

The TV adaptation will be one of the first dramas to launch on BBC Three as it has recently returned as a linear channel.

Executive producers of the series include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC and Abrahamson, who all worked on Normal People.