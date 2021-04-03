Baz Ashmawy shares first snap of his baby granddaughter 

Baz Ashmawy has shared his first snap of him and his gorgeous baby granddaughter.

The TV presenter announced last month that his daughter Charlotte and her partner Brian welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Baz shared the photo to his 75,000 followers, saying it was a good Friday as he spent time with his grandchild Lilly.

"Ya know what, it is a good friday...," Baz captioned the post.

"Everyone is just sick of everything at the moment and finding positivity is the hardest it's been but I can't remember the last time anything made our family so happy.

“Little Lilly is just the GREATEST. Such a pity she makes it so obvious that she likes me the best. Very proud of her mum and dad. Doing so great. Hope you and all your families stay safe, happy and well. Happy holidays!"

Friends and fans of the DIY SOS presenter flocked to the comments to congratulate him on the new arrival.

One person wrote: "She will treasure this picture. Warmest congratulations.”

While another said: “So happy you have made my day. Such a happy time for all your family.”

And a third commented: “What a beautiful photo & equally lovely message welcome to the world little Lily, it definitely gets better. Wishing you and your lovely family a very Happy Easter.”

Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly also commented on the stunning snap, writing: “Baz!!!! You win Instagram today with that post. That’s just beautiful."

Baz has two daughters with his wife Tanja Evans, who he met in 2006. He is also a stepfather to her four children Charlotte, Harry, Jake and Amelia.

Online Editors