Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to star in new season of Top Boy as Netflix release trailer

Barry Keoghan will feature in season three of Top Boy. Photo: PA.

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson are among the cast confirmed for the newest season of Netflix hit show Top Boy.

Keoghan and Gleeson will feature in season three when it airs in September, Netflix confirmed today, as it dropped a teaser for the series. They will play new characters, Johnny and Tadgh.

Keoghan is fresh from an Academy Award nomination for the Banshees of Inisherin, alongside, Gleeson’s father, Brendan.

Top Boy Season 3 - Official Trailer

Brian Gleeson recently starred in critically acclaimed Bad Sisters as solicitor Thomas Claffin.

Netflix also confirmed this will be the final season of the popular grimy gang series.

The show, based in London’s underprivileged high-rise apartment block complexes, is created and written by Irishman Ronan Bennett.

Some superstars such as Drake, Future and LeBron James will also feature as executive producers for the upcoming season.

The critically acclaimed series is to return to Netflix for one more season that will decide who can reign as "Top Boy of Summerhouse”.

Following the release of Top Boy season 2 on Netflix on March 18, 2022, the show quickly went to number 1 in the UK and Ireland.

“The finale of the season left fans with their jaws-dropping. Now the stakes are at their highest and it’s time for the final reckoning,” Netflix said.