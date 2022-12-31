Barry Egan: Vivienne Westwood was the fiery godmother of punk who railed against hypocrisy, fascism … and my own moronic question

In 1974, an unsuspecting customer walked into Vivienne Westwood clothes shop SEX on the King's Road in London. He told an assistant that the bondage leather trousers, swastika jackets with political slogans and rubber T-shirts with women's breasts on them were "weird."

Hearing the remark, Westwood told him in her deepest Derbyshire vowels: "You look like you should be in a fucking potting shed. Not in my shop. If you don't like, get out."

Out he went.

Westwood, who died at the age of 81 this week, went on to become the doyenne of British fashion and the figure head of a global brand. But she never lost her bite.

Last year she rounded on politicians. "Every world leader is anti-people," she said. "I call them devils."

Of then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson she said: "He's never had an altruistic thought. He's completely destructive."

A natural born agitator Westwood once parked a white tank outside another one time PM David Cameron's house in a protest against fracking.

She was born Vivienne Swire on April 8.1942 in the Pennine village of Tintwistle. Her father worked in a local sausage factory, her mother was a green grocer's assistant.

Vivienne later claimed thar her worldview changed at the age of four years of age when she saw a painting of the Crucifixion: "I lost respect for my parents. I suddenly realised that this is what the adult world is like - full of cruelty and hypocrisy. My parents had been lying to about the baby Jesus, rather than what happened to him."

At the age of five, she was able to make her own shoes. In 1962 she married Derek Westwood in a wedding dress and jewellery she made herself. In 1965 she met Malcolm McLaren, whom she said was a virgin. They started a relationship with the end of Westwood's marriage.

They opened a shop on the King's Road called Too Fast To Live, Too Young To Die which then became SEX. Chrissie Hynde and Toyah worked there.

McLaren managed The Sex Pistols. Westwood created the look for the band and invented punk with bondage clothes. She also claimed she came up with the idea for the Sex Pistols' song Anarchy In The UK.

Westwood's iconic T-shirt in 1976 'Destroy' was aimed at Chile's Augusto Pinochet and right wing dictators. To whom she said: "We don't accept your values or your taboos. You're all fascists."

After punk, she created the look for the New Romantics movement in late 1979 and took her fashion internationally.

A decade later the influential Women's Wear Daily dubbed her the six best designer of the 20 century. In 1989, she ridiculed then British PM Margaret Thatcher by appearing dressed as the Iron Lady on the cover of British Tatler magazine.

She described Thatcher as doing "real damage to the world". The editor of the magazine was subsequently sacked.

The Queen gave Westwood an OBE in 1992. She turned up in Buckingham Palace to receive her honour sans underwear.

She was a high fashion high priestess who reinvented 17th corsets and sent Naomi Campbell down the catwalk in nine-inch heels but Westwood was also was a committed anarchic idealist who rebelled against conformity. A true northern soul.

She thought Oasis were a joke, believed John Lydon lost his creativity and credibility after the Sex Pistols and found popular culture and young people passive.

She supported the Occupy demonstrators outside St Paul's in London in 2011.

She also supported PETA and Aids research and fought against climate change. Right up until the end she remained an indomitable spirit, the fiery godmother of punk. In one of her last interviews she said: "We have to stop pollution. We have to stop war. We don't need bombs."

Westwood was a huge part of the fashion and cultural establishment (having influenced everyone from Alexander McQueen to artists like Tracey Emin) but she was always an outsider.

My only interaction with the great redhead was in 1990. Stupidly, i asked her was there any relationship between her creativity and her dreams. To say she erupted at my moronic question would be an understatement like describing Roy Keane as having a bit of a temper.

"Oh, f*ck off! I don't give a fuck what I dream about! For f*ck's sake, you f*cking idiot."

Never meet your heroes.

Or spend your week's rent on a purple velvet Westwood bomber jacket, which I bought from Marianne Gunn O'Connor (who went on to become one of Ireland's greatest literary agents) in her famous shop Otokio in Dublin and was robbed in nightclub a month later.

I probably looked like I should have been in a potting shed.