Barry Egan: Vivienne Westwood was the fiery godmother of punk who railed against hypocrisy, fascism … and my own moronic question

Vivienne Westwood at Milan Fashion Week in January 2010. Photo: REUTERS/ Alessia Pierdomenico Expand

Vivienne Westwood at Milan Fashion Week in January 2010. Photo: REUTERS/ Alessia Pierdomenico

In 1974, an unsuspecting customer walked into Vivienne Westwood clothes shop SEX on the King's Road in London. He told an assistant that the bondage leather trousers, swastika jackets with political slogans and rubber T-shirts with women's breasts on them were "weird."

Hearing the remark, Westwood told him in her deepest Derbyshire vowels: "You look like you should be in a fucking potting shed. Not in my shop. If you don't like, get out."

