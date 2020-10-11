Bargain Hunt star thanks fans for support after announcing he is leaving show

Bargain Hunt star David Harper has thanked fans for their support after announcing he is leaving the show.

The antiques expert previously said he was leaving the programme after 15 years because it was time to “move on.”

He wrote on Twitter: “Re: Bargain Hunt. What can I say – huge and grateful thanks everyone for your comments, likes and shares after my post yesterday announcing that I’m leaving @BBCBargainHunt

“I’m bowled over by your kind words and they’re so very appreciated. Thanks again.”

He previously said: “Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I’ve decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!)

“Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching!”

Before joining Bargain Hunt, Harper was a regular fixture on BBC radio antiques phone-ins for four years, valuing live on air and answering questions.

He started collecting coins and stamps at the age of five and bought his first antique, a Victorian silver plated basket, at the age of nine as a gift for his mother.

PA Media