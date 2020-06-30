Barbican set to welcome back visitors from July 13

The Barbican is set to reopen to visitors on July 13 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Barbican is set to reopen to visitors on July 13 with new social distancing measures in place.

Visitors will have to book tickets online for timed entry slots to the London arts venue, which will be operating at reduced capacity.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, cloakrooms and the main shop will remain closed.

Time to welcome you back to (some of) the Barbican!



Today we announce the reopening of our Art Gallery and Conservatory on Mon 13 July. To help you plan your visit, here's how we'll be keeping our staff and visitors safe and what to expect https://t.co/PgPxATpzl0 pic.twitter.com/jDHVievT0p — Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) June 30, 2020

The Barbican Art Gallery will feature the Masculinities: Liberation Through Photography exhibition featuring films and photographs related to the topic of masculinity when it reopens on July 13.

The Barbican Conservatory, which is home to more than 1,500 species of tropical plants and trees, will also allow visitors to return on the same date.

The move comes after Boris Johnson announced an easing of lockdown restrictions last week that mean venues including museums and galleries can welcome back visitors from July 4.

The Barbican Library will reopen in late July and The Curve gallery will welcome back visitors on August 11.

Until we can reopen our doors all the way, or if you're not feeling ready or able to visit us in person just yet, you can still experience the Barbican online: https://t.co/0DYVbIUFLw pic.twitter.com/oKI0aTEa3r — Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) June 30, 2020

Sir Nicholas Kenyon, managing director of the Barbican, said: “We are delighted to invite you back to the Barbican to start to enjoy culture and creativity together again.

“The safety of our audiences and staff remains our top priority and you’ll find detailed information on our website to help you feel confident about your visit here.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to return, but we know that not everyone will be able to join us in person, so we will continue to make thought-provoking digital content – including video tours of both our Masculinities and A Countervailing Theory exhibitions – freely available soon via our website.

“On behalf of everyone at the Barbican, we look forward to welcoming you back.”

