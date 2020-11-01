'With the times we’re living in, everybody needs a bit of a laugh' - Dubliner whose Luke Kelly statue Halloween costume went viral

HE’S been told many times he has “the head of” folk singer Luke Kelly. So when Jonathan Quinn (30) was looking for inspiration for Halloween, the Dubliner knew where to turn.

And the north inner-city native put smiles on faces everywhere when he posed in costume as the Luke Kelly statue beside the iconic sculpture, beside the Royal Canal at Dublin’s Sheriff Street, just a stone’s throw from where the legendary singer was born.

“I get a lot of stick from my friends saying I have the head of Luke, so it was good for a laugh,” Mr Quinn said.

“I couldn’t believe the reaction it got. It was all over social media.

“There were 10 gardaí down there at the time we took the photographs and they were giving me a round of applause.

“I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest.”

The monument to the singer, who was a member of The Dubliners and who died in 1984, has been subjected to a number of graffiti attacks since it was installed in 2019. Mr Quinn decided it was time the bust featured in a good-news story again.

Plus, as Mr Quinn observed: “With the times we’re living in, everybody needs a bit of a laugh.”

Apart from channelling Kelly for a night, Mr Quinn had a quiet enough Halloween, he said.

“I called down to my girlfriend Emma Byrne for something to eat,” he said.

“She’s nearly eight months pregnant with our first baby so we had a quiet night.”

Of his costume choice, he said yesterday: “It was good craic and I’m delighted with the reaction.”

