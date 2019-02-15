Dating in Ireland came full circle on Valentine's Night as more than 1,000 singletons ditched Tinder for some face-to-face interaction... and all in the name of smashing a Guinness World Record.

WATCH: 'We needed a break from the local women' - 1,000 singletons in one Dublin venue on Valentine's Night... here's how it went

The drink was flowing, the music was pumping and the chat up lines were... questionable as CHQ in Dublin played host to potentially the largest speed dating event in the world.

Due to popular demand, the event was over an hour late starting as the queue was quite literally out the door.

People travelled from all over Ireland in search of love - or a bit of fun at least.

"We drove all the way up from Cavan as we needed a break from the local women," said two young eligible bachelors.

"Sure why not, it's only a bit of craic," they added.

Each person participating met 20 people and had just three minutes to turn on the charm.

"Some guys had set questions... one guy asked me if I was a superhero what would my super power be and it really put me on the spot," said Ciara Nolan, who attended with two of her housemates.

She managed to secure the number of a guy who made an appearance on the infamous Late Late Valentine's Special last week.

Ryan Tubridy may have failed in his bid to help people find true love, but the speed daters in CHQ were remaining optimistic.

Daters downloaded an app that gave them to opportunity to match with someone they met on the night. In true Tinderish style, however, they have the opportunity of swiping left or right.

Tickets cost €15 per person and included a drink upon arrival, with all the proceeds going to Movember Ireland and Breast Cancer Awareness.

Denise Robinson, who organised the event, was inspired to widen the net on the search for love after she came out of a five year relationship and realised how much the dating pool had changed during that time.

“I think it’s the way forward now. You go into a bar nowadays and nobody chats you up, they just go on Tinder. It really is a problem now,” Denise told Independent.ie. “When I split up with my partner, I never thought it would be so hard to meet the right person, and I think this is where people are struggling.”

Online Editors