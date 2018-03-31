WATCH: Tourists come face-to-face with cheetah inside safari vehicle
American tourists got more than they bargained for when they came face to face with a cheetah while on an African safari.
Britton Hayes was on the safari tour in Tanzania when the wild animal leaped inside the back of the vehicle.
He told Seattle radio station, KOMO News that he “started to notice the cheetah became curious of the vehicle. But it was too late to drive quickly away or anything like that because you don’t want to startle the animals, because that’s when things usually go wrong.”
He managed to keep calm in the moment as the cheetah wandered around. He even managed to get it all on film.
"I felt like I had to clear my mind of any thoughts because from everything you're told about predators like that, they can sense fear and any sort of discomfort you;re feeling and they'll react accordingly."
Online Editors