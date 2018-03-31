WATCH: Tourists come face-to-face with cheetah inside safari vehicle

Britton Hayes was on the safari tour in Tanzania when the wild animal leaped inside the back of the vehicle.

He told Seattle radio station, KOMO News that he “started to notice the cheetah became curious of the vehicle. But it was too late to drive quickly away or anything like that because you don’t want to startle the animals, because that’s when things usually go wrong.”

He managed to keep calm in the moment as the cheetah wandered around. He even managed to get it all on film.