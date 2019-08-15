WATCH: Maura Higgins explains Irish slang from 'banjaxed' to 'beour' to UK radio listeners

When Maura Higgins swanned into the Love Island villa this summer and declared fellow islander Tommy Fury gave her 'fanny flutters' it was clear she had a particular way with words.

The Longford model, who made it to the final on the show with partner Curtis Pritchard, became hugely popular thanks in the main to her endearing wit.

It was only a matter of time before a UK outlet asked her to explore Irish slang and Capital FM were ahead of the pack.

In their video 'Maura Higgins Teaches You Irish Slang' she informs our UK friends of the meaning of words like 'banjaxed', 'beour', which can also be spelled in a variety of other ways, and 'acting the maggot'.

She also explains the meaning of the word 'gowl', after declaring 'Oh be the Lord' on seeing it in print.

Enjoy!

Online Editors