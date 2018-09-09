Train passengers at Heuston station were stopped in their tracks yesterday as an unexpected sight greeted them - the sight of dozens of people breaking into a heartening rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

Train passengers at Heuston station were stopped in their tracks yesterday as an unexpected sight greeted them - the sight of dozens of people breaking into a heartening rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

WATCH: Incredible moment the crowd belt out Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' at Dublin's Heuston Station

The soul stirring rendition was supported by beautiful piano and a guitar, and many joined in on the song.

The flash mob is understood to have been organised by the crisis centre Pieta House. It was organised to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th.

Needless to say, the song choice brought many people to tears.

People of all ages participated in the sing along. It was estimated that 120 people were present.

Online Editors