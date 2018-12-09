WATCH: Does this house in Dublin have the best Christmas lights?

A house in Finglas, north Dublin is a strong contender for having the best Christmas lights in Ireland this festive season.

Homeowner Dylan Walsh told Independent.ie how putting up the lights each Christmas has become a family tradition.

“It took me nearly a week to get them up this year,” he explained.

Even though they may take a while to be put up, the lights are an attraction, especially as new members are welcomed into the family.

“I started about four or five years ago when my first two nephews were born, Harry and Oscar.

“This year I had another nephew Ollie and next year I will have a new niece or nephew,” he said, adding that there is "no sign" of the tradition coming to an end.

“They’re going to get bigger and better each year,” he said. “

I mainly put them up myself but this year I can't take all the credit, the family did help me out,” Mr Walsh said.

However, the cost of the decorations themselves and the electricity bill doesn’t bother him. “Some of the lights can be expensive but I have been buying them over the last few years so it's not too bad,” he said. “Luckily enough, the electricity bill isn’t too bad, it's all worth it in the end,” he added.

