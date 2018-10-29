Does it get any more romantic than this?

WATCH: Could it get any more romantic than this? Surprise Mexican proposal stuns bride-to-be in Dublin

Busker Martin McDonnell was recruited to help with a proposal... but he didn't have any idea what was in store.

Friends Antonio, Pablo and Juan had crafted a Mexican-style mural of Antonio and his girlfriend Daniela on a wall near Clarendon Street.

After three months of planning, Antonio finally swept Daniela off her feet and proposed on Saturday, with the mural and busker Martin providing the stunning backdrop.

And this was the result...

