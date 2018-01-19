WATCH: Boy rides Shetland pony into Limerick bookmakers as shocked punters look on
Punters in a Limerick bookmakers were temporarily distracted from the horse-racing this week - when a Shetland pony entered the shop.
A video posted on social media shows a boy riding a Shetland pony in BoyleSports in Moyross as shocked punters looked on.
Aaron Tier (23) captured the video and told Independent.ie: "It was a horse from the area. Just some kids messing about having a laugh."
The video has generated quite the reaction online, with some even suggesting it should enter Cheltenham.
BoyleSports said they would not be commenting on the incident.
Online Editors