Friday 19 January 2018

WATCH: Boy rides Shetland pony into Limerick bookmakers as shocked punters look on

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Punters in a Limerick bookmakers were temporarily distracted from the horse-racing this week - when a Shetland pony entered the shop.

A video posted on social media shows a boy riding a Shetland pony in BoyleSports in Moyross as shocked punters looked on.

Aaron Tier (23) captured the video and told Independent.ie: "It was a horse from the area. Just some kids messing about having a laugh."

The video has generated quite the reaction online, with some even suggesting it should enter Cheltenham.

BoyleSports said they would not be commenting on the incident.

