WATCH: Two mums hilariously lip sync their sons playing Fortnite

A video of two mums lip syncing to their sons playing Fortnite has gone viral.

The video game, which allows players to build structures and kill people with a variety of weapons, has invaded many a household across the globe.

Whitney Ciceo, a blogger from The New Stepford teamed up with her friend Angela Hoover to take the Mick out of Whitney's son and his friends playing the game.

"Fortnite is going on ALL day and night at my house. I recorded my kids and his friends playing and then decided to LIP SYNC their gaming. The results are.....well see for yourself," she wrote alongside the video.

At one point her son loses the rag when he thinks his mother is using the internet and interfering with his gaming.

"Mom, can you get off the internet maybe? This isn't a joke! Mom, this isn't a joke!" he roars. It's a sound familiar to many a parent - almost 120,000 people have viewed Whitney's video.

