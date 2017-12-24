Watch: This family trad band perform the most unique version of Fairytale of New York you will ever hear
Ten year-old bodhrán player Séan Maguire joined his two sisters Emma (16) and Aoife (14) and his father, Philip in creating their own rendition of a well known Christmas classic.
The Maguires' unique version of Fairytale of New York is a beautiful offering from the four piece family trad band.
Hailing from Wicklow, all four started playing traditional Irish music at a young age - and music became the focus of family life in the Maguire household.
This video was posted on their Facebook page with the caption: 'Our favourite Christmas song is Fairytale Of New York and here's our take on it, played on Niall O'Connor's radio show on EAST COAST FM this morning.'
The very talented family are heading to Orlando in March to play in Raglan Road in Disney for three weeks, taking in St. Patrick's Day and Easter.
Watch and listen to this stunning rendition of the Christmas classic.
The family went viral this year after Séan's bodhrán solo:
Send your videos to video@independent.ie
Online Editors