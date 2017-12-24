Watch: This family trad band perform the most unique version of Fairytale of New York you will ever hear

Ten year-old bodhrán player Séan Maguire joined his two sisters Emma (16) and Aoife (14) and his father, Philip in creating their own rendition of a well known Christmas classic.

