Sunday 6 May 2018

WATCH: This fake bush prank in Stephen's Green just happened and scared the bejaysus out of some people

Independent.ie newsdesk

The good weather brings out the madness in us. Fact.

Stephen's Green was jam-packed with people soaking up a few rays of inner city sun and one joker kept everyone entertained by dressing up as a bush.

He or she stood by the side of the pavement and harassed passers-by who, unsurprisingly, got a bit of a fright.

It's the classic fake bush prank...

Online Editors

