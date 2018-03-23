Entertainment Videos

Friday 23 March 2018

WATCH: This beautiful rendition of 'Zombie' as Gaeilge is going viral

Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

There have been many tributes to Dolores O'Riordan in the weeks following her death and this one from the pupils of a Limerick secondary school is particularly beautiful.

Pupils of Laurel Hill Secondary School in Limerick gathered in the school hall for Seachtain Na Gaeilge 2018 for their rendition of Zombie.

The Cranberries track was released in 1994 and became a massive hit for Dolores and the band.  The singer, who was from Limerick, would undoubtedly have appreciated this version.

Dolores was just 46 when she passed away in London on January 15 and she was laid to rest in her hometown of Ballybricken on January 23.

To see more from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ - Click here

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment