WATCH: 'RivAirDance' - Irish students have epic trad music session on Ryanair flight

LUCKY passengers got stellar in-flight entertainment thanks to these young musicians who put on a trad performance mid-air.

Being thousands of feet up in the air didn't the talented students from st Brendan's College in Killarney, Co Kerry, from performing.

The group were travelling from Stansted to Kerry with Ryanair on Monday when they decided to entertain fellow passengrs.

A clip, which was shared by Ryanair on Twitter, shows the group giving a stomping rendition of Step it out Mary, which has being shared more than 1,400 times.

The low-cost airline commented:The music class from St Brendan’s College in Killarney had their Irish trad instruments with them on yesterday's flight from London Stansted to Kerry

"And they put on quite a show #RivAirDance #RyanairStories"

Online Editors