WATCH: Moment TV3 Cameraman is taken down by a canoe while filming in the snow

Independent.ie

It was only a matter of time before a member of the media succumbed to the adverse weather in the course of their duties.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/videos/watch-moment-tv3-cameraman-is-taken-down-by-a-canoe-while-filming-in-the-snow-36654498.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36654088.ece/8553c/AUTOCROP/h342/2910491-1519824089694158.jpg