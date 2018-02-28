Entertainment Videos

Thursday 1 March 2018

WATCH: Moment TV3 Cameraman is taken down by a canoe while filming in the snow

Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

It was only a matter of time before a member of the media succumbed to the adverse weather in the course of their duties.

Like Teresa Mannion before him, unlucky TV3 cameraman Conan Doyle found himself battling the elements as he attempted to bring coverage to the nation.

Or rather, he found himself battling a random canoe.

As he filmed people taking advantage of the snow by canoing down a hill, he found himself right in the path of of an oncoming canoe, which took him clean off his feet.

Luckily, he did not appear to be injured!

Thanks to TV3's Ruairi Carroll  and 3NewsIreland for video permission.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment