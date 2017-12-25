Watch: 'I don't believe it!' - Irish dad's reaction to Taylor Swift tickets is what Christmas is all about
Eoin O'Sullivan from Co. Kerry received the best present he could have wished for from his family this morning - Taylor Swift tickets.
"He started loving Taylor Swift when she had the song 'Shake it off' and now he does be always listening to her on Spotify!", Eoin's daughter Aoibhinn told Independent.ie.
"He’s so delighted to be going to see her".
Watch this delightful moment above.
Online Editors