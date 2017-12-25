Watch: 'I don't believe it!' - Irish dad's reaction to Taylor Swift tickets is what Christmas is all about

Independent.ie

Eoin O'Sullivan from Co. Kerry received the best present he could have wished for from his family this morning - Taylor Swift tickets.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/banter/videos/watch-i-dont-believe-it-irish-dads-reaction-to-taylor-swift-tickets-is-what-christmas-is-all-about-36436425.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36436420.ece/46bb6/AUTOCROP/h342/6fe5f3d11b3c49c42904b438f7dba961.jpg