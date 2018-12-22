He’s best known for reporting on events in Leinster House on the TV need.

Watch: Fairytale of Dublin Airport: Heartwarming video of TV’s political pianoman and his little helper

But Gavan Reilly, Political Correspondent for Virgin Media News, has another special skill.

The Meath man is also a talented pianist. And his latest impromptu performance has resulted in a heartwarming Christmas video which has gone viral.

Gavan was waiting at Dublin Airport to welcome his friend Colin Scally home when he began to play classic Christmas hits on the piano in the arrivals area.

Waiting passengers and passers by join him for a sing song.

But his acoustic performance of Fairytale of New York has added a little light to the darkest day of the year.

During his repertoire, a little girl wanders over and begins talking to Gavan.

Natasha was waiting for her grandad to arrive from Poland and asks to join him on the piano stool.

The result is a little bit of charming Christmas magic.

The video has been posted by Dublin Airport Authority by popular demand and is now gone viral.

Online Editors