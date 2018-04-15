WATCH: Adele threw shapes to Beyonce's Coachella set in her living room just like the rest of us
Chart-topper Adele danced around to Beyonce's rocking Coachella set just like the rest of us.
The Someone Like You singer shared three hilarious videos of herself throwing shapes to Queen Bey's performance on Saturday night.
She has made no secret of her adoration for Beyonce, wishing her a happy birthday in September and dedicating her Album of the Year Grammy to her at last year's ceremony.
"I can't possibly accept this award and I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyonce and this album to me, this Lemonade album, was just so monumental...and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always get to see, and we appreciate that," she said.
"All us artists here... adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will."
Accepting the Record of the Year prize minutes earlier, she told Beyonce, "You move my soul every single day, and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you... and I want you be my mummy!"
Here she is in full hair-sweeping Beyonce mode...
Online Editors
Related Content
- All hail Queen Bey! Pregnant Beyonce gives mesmerising performance and inspiring speech at the Grammys