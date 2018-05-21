Entertainment Videos

VIDEO: Dancing Grannies tackling Riverdance is what we all need this Monday lunchtime

Move over Michael Flatley, Jean Butler, and their Riverdance descendants, there's a troupe of grannies with equally jaw-dropping moves.

Well, not quite, but you have to award dance troupe, Dancing Grannies, an 'A' for effort for their performance for the crowd at the Belfast Maritime Festival on Saturday.

The blue rinse trio might not get the high kicks quite as high but at least theyr'e in time.

We love their outfits too, and their habit of cooling themselves down by whipping their skirts in the air.  Sure it was hot in Belfast at the weekend.

Enjoy!

