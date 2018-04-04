VIDEO: The Irish man who went viral with the Mo Salah song is back with a new tune
Richy Sheehy, who shot to fame earlier this year with his inspired song about Liverpool star Mo Salah, is back with an new tune.
And this time the song is an ode to male friendship and cars, to the tune of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'.
His previous hit, a reworking of the song 'Sugar, Honey, Honey', garnered over one million hit on YoiuTube.
Online Editors
