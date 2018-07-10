Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle touched down on Irish soil today and no expense was spared in the Taoiseach's office.

Twitter users are all making the same joke about this photo of the Taoiseach with Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the country basks in seemingly never-ending sunshine there is one drawback, drought has led to the introduction of a nationwide hosepipe ban.

There was however no water shortage in Leinster House today as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's team provided their royal guests with no less than 14 bottles of uisce.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the extravagant aquatic display, particularly at what is a trying time for Irish Water, came in for a bit of stick on Twitter.

"With the hose pipe ban, Leo must be planning to show Harry and Meghan how he waters the plants in government buildings with Ballygowan!" Quipped Hilda McCormack.

"14 bottles of water? Thought there was a water shortage?" Les J Matt asked.

Most people tried, with varying degrees of success, to use the opportunity to let their best water-based jokes out of the bottle (get it?)

Someone should get them some more water — Conall Ó Fátharta (@ococonuts) July 10, 2018

He’s in his elements now . — Paul (@MoranPaul52) July 10, 2018

Are they badly dehydrated?? — mairead byrne (@maireadpbyrne1) July 10, 2018

“You sure you won’t have a water?” — David Donohoe (@dvddnh) July 10, 2018

What's with all the water?! — Aoife Somers (@aoifesomers) July 10, 2018

Harry brought it, heard of the hose pipe ban — Rosie (@rosiedaly7) July 10, 2018

Online Editors