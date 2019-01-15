In the wake of #MeToo it would be inconceivable to imagine a reality show judge commenting on a contestant's appearance, but back in 2004 we didn't blink an eye when they did just that.

'You are, you really are' - Simon Cowell told X Factor contestant she was overweight in throwback clip from 2004

A clip from an episode of ITV's The X Factor, which aired in 2004, is gaining traction online due to the comments made by judges Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne about contestant Samantha Reay's weight.

Samantha delayed her honeymoon to audition with her version of Mariah Carey's hit Hero.

"I got married a week on Saturday," she told the cameras before her audition. "I'm also supposed to be on our honeymoon in Barbados at the minute, but we cancelled it so I could come and do this!"

However, after she sang, Simon said, "You sound nice, but look like a shop girl. That's the problem."

A visibly taken-aback Samantha said, "Okay, that's something that can be worked on" to which Simon replied, "Well, it's a lot of work."

Fellow judge Louis Walsh told her he thought she should have gone on her honeymoon as her audition was "nothing special".

I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW HARSH THEY USED TO BE ON THE X FACTOR. This poor woman 😩 Imagine the uproar if they said this now pic.twitter.com/23AjisZSjz — 🥃Russell (@RussellHayward) January 10, 2019

In response to their criticism, Samantha said, "I know what you're saying."

Simon asked what were they saying and Samantha replied, "That I'm overweight, basically."

"You are, you really are," said Simon.

Louis Walsh said 'no' to letting her through to the next round and described her as "mission impossible". Sharon Osbourne said she had a "lovely face and a lovely voice".

Simon sent her through to the next round because he said she had a "nice voice and I like her ambition" and said the final decision was down to Sharon, who added, "Missus, go on a diet, and I'll see you in the next round".

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Got a DM a few minutes ago from the Samantha herself. @samanthareay3. P.S she is looking GORGE 💕 💅🏻 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o4jX8d3Zvb — 🥃Russell (@RussellHayward) January 11, 2019

Speaking to Independent.ie on Tuesday, Samantha, who is now a mum of four, says that she was actually pregnant during her audition, but only found out later.

She got in touch with Russell Hayward, who tweeted the original clip, this week and said "You want to let everyone know I'm alive and kicking!!", adding, "It was brutal looking back but like a good wine I got better with age!!!"

